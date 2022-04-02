Malvinas 40 años: “Aquellos borceguíes dentro de una caja oscura de la historia”

¿Víctimas o héroes? Sigue siendo la pregunta que no resuelve la sociedad. Y si nos ponemos en sus zapatos,

El caso de los borceguíes argentinos fue un elemento muy discutido por expertos militares. El General Martín Balza subrayó la teoría sobre que este calzado de guerra , del lado argentino, fue superior al que tenían los ingleses ya que estaban pegados y cosidos, con lo cual eran más resistentes.

Se comenzó a correr la versión sobe que el artículo más preciado, entre los despojos de guerra dejados por los argentinos, fueron sus  “excelentes” borceguíes, concepto que compartieron algunos pares británicos del ex titular del Ejército de la autocrítica sobre la represión ilegal a los subversivos.

El dato no merece demasiados pormenores ya que aunque fuera cierto el talante de los borcegos argentos, el poder militar inglés, con un presupuesto armamentístico que en abril del 82 era 10 veces superior a de argentina, dificilmente se hubiera podido ganar la guerra, pese a las muestras sobradas de heroismo de soldados conscriptos y también de militares profesionales.

Uno de los temas más discutidos, desde el 2 de abril de 1982, es si  los soldados conscriptos enviados a la guerra estaban debidamente preparados, y sobre todos pertrechados con elementos esenciales para soportar la adversidad impensada de una guerra, un evento extraordinario sobre el que nadie, en su sano juicio, puede llegar a estar totalmente preparado, sobre todo en el aspecto psicológico.

Ese vector analítico  divide aguas para alcanzar consensuar el concepto de “héroes”, a aquellos pibes que tan solo contaban con 18 años y estaban haciendo la colimba, por lo cual se los tiende a ubicar-desde sectores intelectuales-,  en el colectivo:  “chicos de Malvinas”. Sin embargo,  los propios protagonistas de la guerra, hoy con alrededor de 60 años, pugnan por qué se los considere veteranos de guerra.

¿Víctimas o héroes?  ¿No se podría considerar ambas cosas a la vez ? A 40 años debería ser la premisa a discutir. Sin darle un lugar sincero y cómodo en la historia , los sobrevivientes nunca encontraran consuelo. Salvando las grandes diferencias, son como los Kempes, Luque y Fillol, que cada vez que quieren celebrar su coraje de campeones del 78, deben dar explicaciones sobre los orígenes del Mundial 78. Encima ellos no ganaron la guerra.

En este problema, de encuadre discursivo, estamos hace 40 años , en paralelo a suicidios y reclamos de cobertura básica de ex combatientes. ¿Qué hacemos con Malvinas? Termina siendo como una caja negra que contiene esos borceguíes olvidados en esas “hermanitas perdidas”.

La escritora Beatriz Sarlo disparo una fuerte polémica , hace unos meses,  dijo sobre las islas “no son argentinas”, las calificó de “territorio británico”, ya que “son los más parecido al sur de Escocia”.

La llamada desmalvinización tuvo un arranque casi lógico en plena transición democrática de Raul Alfonsín que pugnaba por demilitizar el sistema con la llegada de la democracia. Su única mención de Malvinas fue en el levantamiento de Semana Santa, cuando recordó que algunos de los carapintadas de Rico , fueron héroes de Malvinas.

Menem siguió con el proceso e no levantar olas reivindicativas de los héroes , prefiriendo recostarse sobre la lógica reconciliación de la relación diplomática entre ambos países. Donde ese gobierno y posteriores fallaron fue en generar puentes con los habitantes de las Islas , que se reconocen como una colonia británica , y el 2 de Abril lo siguen viendo como una invasión. Si antes nos ignoraban , hoy a 40 años parece que nos odian,

Aquellos borceguíes quedaron minados en el campo de batalla tras la rendición de Puerto Argentino,  el 15 de junio de 1982. El dolor de ya no verlos puestos en los pies de sus seres queridos, genera en familiares de combatientes muertos, sentimientos similares a los de las mamás del dolor de Cromañon. El local nocturno incendiado de Once, donde tras la muerte por un eslabón  de responsabilidades privadas y políticas, las zapatillas de los fans de pasaron a ser un santuario de la tragedia.

En cada aniversario, los veteranos de guerra trata de visibilizar su historia trágica pero también de grandeza. Como cuenta uno de ellos , en la  obra teatral Campo Minado, cuando ven a pibes chiquititos en las escuelas, ellos solo quieren saber si mataron a un ingles. Las cabecitas inocentes, como si hubiera otra opción de a matar o morir,  imaginan que lo que vivieron fue como una serte de juego de play.

El DT, Omar De Felippe (ex combatiente), sintetiza el sentimiento de una forma contundente: “si al menos nos hubieran escuchado un poco mas , se hubieran evitado muchos suicidios”.

Hubo para ellos un sufrimiento mas conmovedor que el de no recibir las cartas o los chocolates en las trincheras. El dolor los atraviesa por no sentirse de todo queridos y por el contrario ser como piedras en un borceguí. Hay tiempo para repararlo. De esos trata una sociedad democrática e integradora,

Horacio Caride