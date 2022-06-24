Manes piensa en un esquema de radicales mas un peronista en la fórmula

Existen sondeos con el gobernaodr Schiaretti, quien no se ha sumado a la liga de gobernadores peronistas. Losada es otra alternativa tentadora.

Facundo Manes piensa en el futuro, y ese futuro en el caso de su casi segura candidatura presidencial es un camino que va tomando un fuerte acelere. Rodeado de pocos asesores y sostenido por los consejos de su hermano, Gastón, el neurocirujano está convencido que debar armar un esquema de unidad nacional. En ese sentido, coquetean con la idea de sumar en la fórmula a un peronista moderado.

Qué mejor entonces que apuntar al gobernador cordobés, Juan Schiaretti,  quien es critico del kirchnerismo y no se sumó al relanzamiento de la liga de gobernadores, espacio coordinado por el chaqueño Jorge Capitanich.

Ambos se conectan a través del consultor Guillermo Seita. Manes tiene un marco de apoyo creciente dentro de la UCR y el titular del partido, Gerardo Morales, no será un impedimento para su consagración de ser el candidato más competitivo como por el momento asoma.

El intento de sumar un peronista puede chocar con la pata radicalizada del macrismo , que tiene en la mirada un componente  bien marcado de anti peronismo. No así , Horacio Rodriguez Larreta,  quien también abona a un modelo de unidad nacional para afrontar la severa crisis, salvo que en su caso ese rumbo se irá armando una vez que se ganen las elecciones.

No se descarta otra alternativa en el equipo de Manes.  Podría haber una formula pura del radicalismo, sumando a la senadora y periodista Carolina Losada. Por otra parte, crece el acuerdo para que el candidato radical a gobernador en provincia sea el intendente de San Isidro, Gustavo Posse.

Para el circulo rojo Manes es aun una incógnita pero se le van acercando por las dudas ya que el actual escenario de paridad e incredulidad del electorado, su disrupción dentro del sistema, suena como un camino expectante.

En el mundo ideal de la táctica,  los cerebros detrás del potencial candidato opinan que una Paso contra Macri es lo mejor que les podría suceder.

 