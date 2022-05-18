Manes y Morales comparten agenda en Bacelona

Facundo Manes y el gobernador Gerando Morales coincidieron en una Cumbre de medio ambiente en Barcelona. De paso se pusieron al día en su relación entre radicales que competirán racionalmente por una banca en la candidatura presidencial. Han definido que quien mida mejor competirá con el PRO. Ambos se muestran como dialoguistas lejos de posturas radicalizadas. La foto del cafecito fue un mensaje.