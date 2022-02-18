Manguel llegó a Radio con Vos y se metió en la pelea entre L-Gante y Canosa

La periodista entrevistó a Ivan Noble para hablar de la pelea mediática.

Esta semana, Romina Manguel debutó en No dejes para mañana, un ciclo ya instalado en Radio con vos, y para promocionar el programa consiguió fuertes declaraciones de Iván Noble sobre la pelea entre L-Gante y Viviana Canosa.

“Me repugna la indignación con ruleros de la ‘inteligencia cultural’ y de la otra también porque se lo ataca por una cuestión clasista”, consideró Noble refiriéndose claramente a Canosa aunque sin nombrarla.

“Esto no es nuevo, siempre ha sucedido, son muchísimos los que han sufrido los embates de los fascistas de la inteligencia. Siempre estoy atento a la reacción de los garcas contra alguien que viene de muy abajo”, continuó el músico.

Canosa aseguró que los gobiernos quieren pasivos a los gobernados y por eso promueven la cultura de L-Gante. El cantante de la cumbia 420 le dijo que “pasivo será tu choma”. Por esa frase, la periodista dijo que lo llevará a la Justicia.

Para Noble, Canosa es parte de la gente que “prefieren en los semáforos haciendo malabares” a las personas de origen humilde como L-Gante.

Con estas fuertes declaraciones, Manguel se aseguró instalar su nuevo programa, que cuenta con las columnas de Sebastian Davidovsky, Natalia Maderna y, desde Casa Rosada, Liliana Franco.

También entrevistaron al canciller Santiago Cafiero y al gobernador de Jujuy Gerardo Morales, pero todas las miradas, o mejor dicho todos los oídos, se lo llevaron las declaraciones de “Avanti morocha”.