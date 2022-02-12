Manzanares regresó a Buenos Aires luego de dos años y declara el lunes

Estaba citado por el juez Ercolini pero declarará ante el fiscal Stornelli.

Victor Manzanares viajó esta semana a Buenos Aires luego de dos años en Santa Cruz y se alojó en el departamento de un familiar. Junto a sus abogados prepara su nueva declaración ante la Justicia.

Como en la causa principal y otras conexas Manzanares fue considerado como arrepentido, sus abogados solicitaron al juez que en vez de la citación a indagatoria le conceda una audiencia con el fiscal Carlos Stornelli para ampliar su confesión como arrepentido.

Trascendió que está muy enojado con los Kirchner.