Marcela Pagano denuncia “notas arregladas” en América

La hora candidata de Milei denunció prácticas sucias del periodismo.

Alejada del periodismo y adentrada en la política, Marcela Pagano se despachó en su Twitter denunciando supuestas prácticas sucias en notas arregladas en el canal América. Pagano supo estar en esa pantalla hasta que la despidieron. La candidata a diputada por los libertarios dice que en el canal de Vila hay los oscuros “Si o Si”, es decir notas que hay que hacer de favor, por pedido de las autoridades.

Puso de ejemplo al sindicalista Gerardo Martinez o a los PNT (publicidad no tradicional) de municipios amigos.

El video que grabó tuvo amplia repercusión entre periodistas y responsables de medios.