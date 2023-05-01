Escandalosa salida de Marcela de Pagano de A24: “Me prohibieron poner que dólar había subido”

La periodista denunció censura y dijo que su salida se precipitó a partir de una entrevista con Javier Milei. 

Otra vez, una salida escandalosa de A24, tal como ocurrió con Viviana Canosa hace unos días. Ahora la víctima que se fue denunciando censura fue Marcela Pagano. Tras su salida, la periodista publicó una carta incendiaria contra las autoridades del canal.

“Mi libertad para preguntar estuvo cercenada el ultimo mes”, arrancó. Y dijo que recibió “prohibiciones explicitas de invitar a toda persona vinculada a Mauricio Macri, Patricia Bullrich y economistas kirchneristas pero no alineados con cierta ala del FTD como Julia Strada o Sergio Chouza”.

Pagano se fue luego de dos semanas agitadas para la política económica. “Me prohibieron poner en videograph que el dólar había subido”, denunció.  Llamativamente, dijo que su salida se precipitó a partir de una entrevista con Javier Milei.