Marcela Pagano también quiere “dinamitar” el Banco Central

La ex periodista defendió las ideas de Milei. Menos una.

La ex periodista vovió a lo que fue su casa. Marcela Pagano estuvo en TN para defender la bandera de Javier Milei. La candidata a diputada por los Libertarios abonó la idea de “dinamitar” el Banco Central. Parece que la convencieron ….

“Yo ya estaba convencida de que este ente debe ser descentralizado ya que siempre ha sido cooptado por la política”, dijo con tono firme.

Sobre la tenencia libre de armas, Pagano dijo que no está preparada la sociedad argentina para eso.