Un ex abogado de Cristina atravesó la audiencia pública para ser camarista: “Hace cuatro años que no hablo con Máximo ni con la vicepresidenta”

Marcelo Bersanelli dijo que se excusó en las causas de la familiar Kirchner.

Marcelo Bersanelli, un ex abogado de Cristina Kirchner, atravesó la audiencia pública en el Senado y quedó a un paso de integrar la Cámara Federal de Luis Piedra Buena, en Santa Cruz, que deberá revisar todas las causas de corrupción en la tierra de los Kirchner.

Bersanelli intentó despegarse de los Kirchner ante una pregunta de una senadora de Santa Cruz. “En muchos medios se ha dicho, me hubiera encantado tener ese honor, pero no fui abogado de la vicepresidenta, simplemente la acompañé a una presentación, no llegué a ese nivel”, dijo.

Y agregó que no tiene vínculo “hace cuatro años” ni con Máximo Kirchner ni con la vicepresidenta.

La aclaración tuvo que ver con que Bersanelli estaba casado con la hermana de Rocío García, ex pareja de Máximo Kirchner. 

Bersanelli aclaró también que se excusó en la causa que tramitaba la sucesión de Néstor Kirchner. ¿Hará lo mismo si le toca ser camarista?

El juez trató de defender la creación de la Cámara de Piedra Buena por un “problema logístico”, ya que hasta ahora todas las causas van a Comodoro Rivadavia.