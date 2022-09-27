Marcelo Sain en el espejo de Cristina Kirchner: audios, juicio y lawfare

“Esto es lawfare a la santafesina”, dijo el ex ministro ante la filtración de sus audios.

Hubo un tiempo en el que el ministro de Seguridad de Santa Fe, Marcelo Sain, pensaba que “cagar a tiros a los narcos” era la solución a la ola de crímenes. Eso lo dijo públicamente en octubre de 2020. La oposición lo repudió. Quiso el destino que “Guille” Cantero, uno de los responsables de la violencia en Rosario, amenazara al año siguiente con “contratar sicarios para matar a los jueces” que lo investigaban. En ese momento, Sain festejó en privado: “Qué maravilla, boludo. La mariconeó todo el progresismo putarraco cuando dije que había que cagarlos a tiros. Me encanta: que Guille los recontra cague a tiros”.

Ese y otros audios de Sain se filtraron en las últimas horas producto de una investigación por posible espionaje ilegal durante su paso por el ministerio. El gobernador Omar Perrotti lo corrió de Seguridad y recaló en un organismo de investigación del Ministerio Público de la Acusación, del que la oposición no tardó en echarlo con juicio político incluído.

Sain, que no le hace asco a nada, salió a responder las acusaciones desde todos los frentes y hasta comparó su situación con la de Cristina Kirchner aunque sin nombrarla: “Esto es lawfare a la santafesina”.

De la vicepresidenta también se habían filtrado conversaciones privadas con Oscar Parrilli. De allí el famoso “soy yo, Cristina, pelotudo”. En ese momento, el ex jefe de la AFI tenía intervenido el teléfono porque la Justicia sospechaba que había cajoneado información para no buscar a Ibar Esteban Pérez Corradi.

Los audios de Sain son uno más explosivo que el otro. Hasta se burló de una señora a la que hizo detener durante la cuarentena porque estaba paseando los perros: “La vamos a dejar enjaulada, la vamos a dejar llorando doce horas sin agua y sin comer”.

No es seguro si con el correr de los días se filtrarán más conversaciones privadas pero intervenidas legales de Sain.

Pero algo es seguro: en Santa Fe pasan los ministros, pasan los gobernadores, queda la violencia.

 