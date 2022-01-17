Villegas armó su propia estrategia de defensa y avanza solo

El ex ministro de Trabajo que habló de la Gestapo denunció una operación ilegal de la AFI.

“Se cortó solo”, repiten por estas horas en Juntos por el Cambio sobre Marcelo Villegas, el ex ministro de Trabajo durante la gestión de María Eugenia Vidal. Desde que comenzó el escándalo por el video y la reunión en el Banco Provincia, que lo tiene como uno de los protagonistas, Villegas decidió armar su propia estrategia de defensa, de la mano de la familia Werthein, sus actuales empleadores.

De hecho, Villegas presentó un escrito en la causa diciendo que fue víctima de una operación de espionaje ilegal realizada por la AFI. “Esa maniobra habría consistido en convocarme a una reunión la cual en forma clandestina fue grabada en audio y video, cuyos motivos desconozco, hallándose años después esa grabación en un disco rígido perteneciente a un equipo informático de la Agencia Federal de Inteligencia”, dice uno de los párrafos de la presentación publicada por el sitio El Destape. 

En público, Villegas solo atinó a pedir disculpas por sus dichos sobre la Gestapo y luego se llamó a silencio. 

La estrategia no cayó bien en Juntos por el Cambio. Muchos menos en el vidalismo.

La ex gobernadora todavía no está imputada en la causa. Pero es solo una formalidad porque el juez Kreplak ya pidió varias medidas de prueba que la involucran. 

 