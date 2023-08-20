Marcos Peña reapareció en el búnker de Parque Norte

El ex jefe de Gabinete se cruzó con Macri y se dieron un abrazo.

Marcos Peña se retiró de la política luego de la derrota electoral de 2019. El ex Jefe de Gabinete de Mauricio Macri pasó de estar en el centro del poder al más absoluto ostracismo.

La última noticia, al menos en los medios, fue en enero pasado, cuando lanzó Proyecto 77, al que definió como “una conversación generacional en formato de podcast donde personas que atravesamos situaciones de liderazgo compartimos aprendizajes y herramientas a partir de nuestra experiencia”.

El domingo pasado se lo vio en el búnker de Parque Norte, y sorprendió a más de uno. Según contó el periodista Federico Mayol en Infobae, Peña se cruzó con Macri y se dieron un abrazo.  