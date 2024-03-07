Marcos Peña termina su libro y ya tiene título

El hombre clave del gobierno del PRO, Marcos Peña, está terminando de escribir un libro sobre su paso por la Rosada. “El libro permitirá conocer secretos de los cuatro años de Cambiemos donde Marcos Peña tuvo un lugar sin duda trascendental. Saldrá en el mes de abril y su título será ‘El arte de subir (y bajar) la montaña: Cosas que aprendí sobre la dimensión humana del liderazgo'”, contó Pablo De León en su columna semanal.