Maria Laura Santillán se indignó con la reacción de Pettinato tras el incendio en la casa de su hijo

El conductor de radio minimizó la muerte de una persona.

Roberto Pettinato tuvo esta mañana una aparición fallida en su programa de radio, Cuando le preguntaron por el incendio en el departamento de su hijo Felipe, contó que se había enterado recién cuando se despertó y hasta minimizó la muerte de una persona. “Desopilante”, fue su última frase.

Maria Laura Santillán reaccionó indignada. “Desopilante no es justamente”, lanzó.

No fue la única crítica. “No entendí cuando dijo ‘desopilante’. ¿Se murió un amigo de él (por Felipe) y dice desopilante?“, cuestionó Carlos Monti.

Carmen Barbieri tampoco dejó pasar la frase: “A Roberto lo veo a la defensiva todo el tiempo últimamente. Yo lo admiro mucho, es un hombre muy inteligente pero lo veo a la defensiva. Quizás, él se siente golpeado por la prensa por cada cosa que hace o hacen sus hijos… y él es excéntrico, y a mí me gusta, pero cuando sos así tenés que bancarte las balas con el pecho”.

Pettinato hasta se dio el gusto de criticar a los medios. “Lo único que sé es que hablé con Tamara (otra de sus hijas) y Felipe está bien, se encuentra bien con esto del monóxido de carbono… creo por ahí que hubo un muerto, tres heridos, en fin. Obviamente yo no voy a creer en la prensa, se podrán imaginar, porque está infectada del amarillismo de toda la vida entonces no puedo creer en eso”, dijo al aire de su programa.