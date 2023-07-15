Marina Calibró marcó distancia con la info de Lanata sobre Wanda

Jorge Lanata decidió decir al aire que Nada Nara padecería leucemia. Atónita , Marina Calabró sentó postura respetuosa de diferenciarse del conductor. ” Personalmente, cuando hay un diagnóstico de salud de alguien del medio, yo espero un parte oficial medico o un familiar directo que autorice esa noticia”, santo postura.

En tanto, Beto Casella apoyó la postura de Marina manifestando que tuvo valentía para diferenciarse y hacer lo correcto,.