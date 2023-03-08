Mario Markic se lanzó a la política y ya tuvo su foto con Vidal

La ex gobernadora lo impulsó a meterse en el barro de la política.

Mario Markic se transformó en otro periodista que decidió saltar la valla e ir a la trinchera política. El prestigioso periodista contó en TN que lo hace a instancias de la propuesta de la ex gobernadora María Eugenia Vidal, con quien ya se sacó una foto.

Anoche, ante sus colegas Nicolás Wiñazki y Santiago Fioriti, dijo que ya considera terminada su carrera periodística.

Markic tiene una vasta trayectoria en gráfica y televisión donde se ha destacado por la prosa y conocimiento del país profundo.

Deberá dar pelea contra el kirchnerismo en el territorio donde gobierna Alicia Kirchner.