Marra pasó a cuarteles de invierno

Era Jefe de bloque de la LLA en la legislatura porteña. Lo desplzaron y nombraron asesor en la Rosada. Estar cerca para estar controlado.

Marra , el incontenible. fue desplazado de la Jefatura de legisladores de LLA por la hermana del presidente. Karina optó por poner orden en un bloque muy desorganizado. El perfil de Marra empeoraba las cosas en su dinámica. La sorpresa fue el reemplazo de Marra. ¿Castigo o premio? Parece claramente lo segundo. Es tenerlo más cerca para controlarlo.

María del Pilar Ramírez, una dirigente que años atrás integró la agrupación kirchnerista La Cámpora, y que es muy cercana a la secretaría general de la Presidencia, Karina Milei, tomará las riendas en la legislatura del bloque oficialista.

Pilar Ramirez estuvo cuidando las espaldas de Mariano Recalde en Aerolíneas Argentinas y fue asesora de María Laura Leguizamón.

Los bloques parlamentarios de LLA estás todos con problemas internos en sus funcionamientos. Un ejemplo es esto lo representa la mala articulación del bloque de diputados nacionales por parte de Oscar Zago. Hay quienes presionan desde afuera por más cambios.