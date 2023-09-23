Marra quiere correr a los trapitos

Ramiro Marra reclamo debatir con Santoro por ver quién entraría al balotaje con Jorge Macri, que  asoma tras las PASO como gran favorito. Marra dijo que él es el único que le puede ganar al primo de Mauricio. En declaraciones radicales se envalentonó y aseguro que si llega a Jefe de gobierno va a sacar corriendo a los trapitos. Contó que se trenzó con uno de ellos al asistir a un estadio de futbol.

El libertario denunció persecución por haber sido multado por la Comisión Nacional de Valores ak detectar irregularidades ante sus recomendaciones bursátiles cuando no tendría la autorización.