Martín Arévalo se fue de TyC Sports luego de 16 años

El periodista deportivo Martín Arévalo dio a conocer este domingo su desvinculación del canal TyC Sports en el que trabajó durante los últimos 16 años. Lo hizo a través de un extenso y emotivo posteo en su cuenta de Instagram, donde cuenta los motivos de su salida.

Arévalo se hizo conocido como “el amigo” de los jugadores de la Selección, especialmente de Messi. También tenía muy buena relación con Diego Maradona.

No dijo cuál será su nuevo destino.