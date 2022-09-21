Martín Fierro de radio: nominaciones para todos y todas

De las 49 nominaciones, 13 fueron para AM 750 y 7 para Radio 10.

Luego de dos años, APTRA realizará la entrega de premios de los Martín Fierro a lo mejor de la radio argentina. Será el 1 de octubre. Transmitirá IP, del Grupo Octubre.

Y es justamente la cantidad de nominados de ese y otros grupos de medios vinculados al kirchnerismo lo que llamó la atención entre los colegas del periodismo.

De las 49 nominaciones, 13 fueron para AM 750, justamente, del Grupo Octubre, y 7 para Radio 10, donde trabajan, entre otros, el “Gato” Sylvestre y Pablo Duggan.

Con otras 9 nominaciones para la Radio Nacional, el espectro filokirchnerista sumó así el 59% de los lugares para llevarse, seguramente, gran cantidad de estatuillas.

Eso sí: de El Destape, la radio fundada por Roberto Navarro, no hubo ni siquiera un nominado.

Todos los nominados

Mejor programa periodístico matutino diario (2019): 

  • CADA MAÑANA (Marcelo Longobardi – Mitre)
  • MAÑANA SYLVESTRE (Gustavo Sylvestre- Radio 10)
  • ¿Y AHORA QUIÉN PODRÁ AYUDARNOS? (Ernesto Tenembaum- Radio con Vos)

Mejor programa periodístico matutino diario (2020):

  • LAS TAPAS DE PANCHO (Pancho Muñoz – AM 750)
  • NOVARESIO 910 (Luis Novaresio – La Red)
  • TODOS JUNTOS (Fernando Carnota – Rivadavia)

Mejor programa periodístico matutino diario (2021):

  • DESAYUNO CONTINENTAL (Daniel López – Continental)
  • ESTA MAÑANA (Luis Majul – Rivadavia)
  • LA GARCÍA (Cynthia Garcia – AM 750)

PROGRAMA PERIODÍSTICO MATUTINO DIARIO: SEGUNDA MAÑANA

Mejor programa periodístico matutino diario (2019):

  • ESTA MAÑANA (Micaela Mendelevich – Radio de la Ciudad)
  • LA MAÑANA (Victor Hugo Morales – AM 750)
  • LA SUPER MAÑANA DE CHICHE (Chiche Gelblung – Rivadavia)

Mejor programa periodístico matutino diario (2020):

  • LA INMENSA MINORÍA (Reynaldo Sietecase – Radio con Vos)
  • LANATA SIN FILTRO (Jorge Lanata – Mitre)
  • REPORTE 910 (Eduardo Battaglia – La Red)

Mejor programa periodístico matutino diario (2021):

  • AHÍ VAMOS (Gisela Busaniche – Nacional)
  • ALGUIEN TIENE QUE DECIRLO (Eduardo Feinmann – Rivadavia)
  • PERROS DE LA CALLE (Andy Kusnetzoff – Urbana)

PROGRAMA INTERÉS GENERAL DIARIO

Mejor programa de interés general diario (2019):

  • EL CLUB DEL MORO (Santiago Del Moro – La 100)
  • LA NEGRA POP (Elizabeth Vernaci – Radio Pop)
  • NO ESTÁ TODO DICHO (Guido Kaczka – La 100)

Mejor programa de interés general (2020):

  • ENCENDIDOS EN LA TARDE (Maria Isabel Sánchez – Mitre)
  • LA VENGANZA SERÁ TERRIBLE (Alejandro Dolina – AM 750)
  • METRO Y MEDIO (Sebastián Wainraich – Metro)

Mejor programa de interés general (2021):

  • BRAVO CONTINENTAL (Fernando Bravo – Continental)
  • DETRÁS DE LO QUE VEMOS (Claudio Villarruel – AM 990)
  • EL SHOW DE LA NOTICIA (Roberto Pettinato – Radio Pop)

INTERÉS GENERAL SEMANAL

Mejor programa de interés general semanal (2019):

  • QUE NOCHE TETÉ (Tete Coustarot – Radio 10)
  • TARDE O TEMPRANO (Diego Brancatelli – Radio Pop)
  • UNA MUJER (Graciela Borges – Nacional)

Mejor programa de interés general semanal (2020):

  • AIRE DE FIESTA (Florencia Ibañez – AM 530 Somos radio)
  • DE VUELTA CON VOS (Soledad Larghi – Radio con Vos)
  • MANCINI 910 (Fernando Mancini – La Red)

Mejor programa de interés general semanal (2021):

  • DICEN QUE DICEN (Alberto Lotuf – Radio con Vos)
  • EL PERMITIDO DE LOS DOMINGOS (Daniel Dátola – Cooperativa)
  • LA PIZARRA (AM 750)

PERIODÍSTICO SEMANAL

Mejor programa periodístico semanal (2019):

  • EL GATO ESCALDADO (AM 750)
  • MARCA DE RADIO (Eduardo Aliverti – La Red)
  • SÁBADO TEMPRANÍSIMO (Marcelo Bonelli – Mitre)

Mejor programa periodístico semanal (2020):

  • A CONFESIÓN DE PARTE (Romina Manguel – Millenium)
  • AIRE DE MAÑANA (Guillermo Panizza – CNN Radio)
  • AIRE DE NOTICIAS (Sandra Borghi y Gonzalo Aziz – Mitre)

Mejor programa periodístico semanal (2021):

  • ANTES QUE NADA (Roxy Vazquez – Radio con Vos)
  • TODO CON AFECTO (Alejandro Apo – Nacional)
  •  VIVAMOS LA VIDA (Juan Carlos Del Missier – Mitre)

MEJOR LABOR PERIODÍSTICA

Mejor Labor Periodística (2019):

  • FACUNDO PASTOR (Foja Cero – La Red)
  • JORGE LANATA (Lanata sin filtro – Mitre)
  • MARIA O’DONNELL (De acá en mas – Metro)

Mejor labor periodística (2020):

  • ALEJANDRO BERCOVICH (Pasaron Cosas – Radio Con Vos)
  • MARCELO LONGOBARDI (Cada Mañana – Mitre)
  • NELSON CASTRO (Crónica de una tarde anunciada – Rivadavia)

Mejor labor periodística (2021):

  • CYNTHIA GARCÍA (La García – AM750)
  • JONATHAN VIALE (Pan y Circo – Rivadavia)
  • JESICA BOSSI (Lanata sin filtro – Mitre)

LABOR DE CONDUCCIÓN

Mejor labor en conducción (2019):

  • ALEJANDRO FANTINO (Fantino 910 – La Red)
  • ÁNGEL DE BRITO (El Espectador – CNN)
  • GUIDO KACZKA (No está todo dicho – La 100)

Mejor labor en conducción (2020):

  • ALEJANDRO DOLINA (AM 750)
  • ELIZABETH VERNACI (La Negra Pop – Radio Pop)
  • SANTIAGO DEL MORO (El Club del Moro – La 100)

Mejor labor en conducción (2021):

  • ANDY KUSNETZOFF (Perros de la calle – Urbana Play)
  • BETO CASELLA (Bien levantado – Continental)
  • PEPE GIL VIDAL (Café con Pepe – CNN Radio)

LABOR PERIODÍSTICA DEPORTIVA

Mejor labor periodística deportiva (2019):

  • JUAN CARLOS “TOTI” PASMAN (Fútbol 910 – La Red)
  • DIEGO DÍAZ (Fútbol Continental – Continental)
  • SERGIO ALTIERI (La Garcia – AM 750)

Mejor labor periodística deportiva (2020):

  • FERNANDO PACINI (Super Mitre Deportivo – Mitre)
  • GUSTAVO GRABIA (Y ahora quién podrá ayudarnos – Radio Con Vos)
  • MARTÍN LIBERMAN (La Oral Deportiva – Rivadavia / Liberman en línea – Radio Late)

Mejor labor periodística deportiva (2021):

  • GUSTAVO LÓPEZ (Un buen momento – La Red)
  • JORGELINA ROCCA (Pibas con pelotas – AM 750)
  • RODOLFO “GRINGO” CINGOLANI (Despierta Corazón – La Red)

SERVICIO INFORMATIVO

Mejor servicio informativo (2019):

  • MITRE INFORMA PRIMERO (Mitre)
  • RADIO 10
  • SERVICIO INFORMATIVO CNN

Mejor servicio informativo (2020):

  • LA RED INFORMATIVA (La Red)
  • ROTATIVO DEL AIRE (Rivadavia)
  • SERVICIO CONTINENTAL (Continental)

Mejor servicio informativo (2021):

  • AM 750
  • PANORAMA NACIONAL (Radio Nacional)
  • RADIO NOTICIAS DEL PLATA (Del Plata)

LABOR EN LOCUCIÓN

Mejor labor en locución (2019):

  • BELEN BADIA (CNN Radio)
  • LUIS ALBORNOZ (La Red)
  • MARCELA PACHECO (AM 750)

Mejor labor en locución (2020):

  • ALEJANDRA ARESTIZABAL (El Rotativo del Aire – Rivadavia)
  • FERNANDA CARBONELL (La 100)
  • PABLO RAMIREZ (Blue)

Mejor labor en locución (2021):

  • LALO MIR (Radio Nacional)
  • SANTIAGO MAURIG (Vorterix)
  • TAMARA TARRIO (Rock & Pop)

PROGRAMA VESPERTINO

Mejor programa vespertino/nocturno diario (2019):

  • ATARDECER DE UN DIA AGITADO (Sergio Lapegue-La 100)
  • MASSACCESI QUE NUNCA (Mario Massaccesi – Radio de la Ciudad)
  • PASARON COSAS (Alejandro Bercovich – Radio Con Vos)

Mejor programa vespertino/nocturno diario (2020):

  • BRAVO CONTINENTAL (Fernando Bravo – Continental)
  • CRÓNICA DE UNA TARDE ANUNCIADA (Nelson Castro – Rivadavia)
  • MANCINI 910 (Fernando Mancini – La Red)

Mejor programa vespertino/nocturno diario (2021):

  • LE DOY MI PALABRA (Alfredo Leuco – Mitre)
  • PAN Y CIRCO (Jonathan Viale – Rivadavia)
  • PURO CUENTO (Paulo Kablan – Radio 10)

MEJOR RELATOR DEPORTIVO

Mejor relator deportivo (2019):

  • GUSTAVO CIMA (La Red)
  • LEONARDO GENTILI (La Red)
  • WALTER NELSON (La Red)

Mejor relator deportivo (2020):

  • DANIEL MOLLO (Cooperativa)
  • LEO GABES (Continental)
  • PABLO LADAGA (Radio 10)

Mejor relator deportivo (2021):

  • EDUARDO CAIMI (Mitre)
  • FEDERICO BULOS (Mitre)
  • GABRIEL ANELLO (Mitre)

MEJOR COMENTARISTA DEPORTIVO

Mejor comentarista deportivo (2019):

  • DANIEL CACIOLI (Del Plata)
  • ESTEBAN EDUL (Continental)
  • HUGO BALASSONE (La Red)

Mejor comentarista deportivo (2020):

  • GUSTAVO LOMBARDI (Mitre)
  • JUAN CARLOS “TOTI” PASMAN (La Red)
  • MARTÍN URRUTI (Mega)

Mejor comentarista deportivo (2021):

  • GUSTAVO LÓPEZ (La Red)
  • RODOLFO RAMÓN (La Red)
  • SANTIAGO LUCÍA (Nacional)

PROGRAMA MUSICAL

Mejor programa musical (2019):

  • CLÁSICO DE CLÁSICOS (Eduardo de la Puente- Rock & Pop)
  • CONEXIÓN ASPEN (Leo Rodríguez – Aspen)
  • DELICIAS DE UN CHARLATÁN (Daniel Jiménez – Vorterix)

Mejor programa musical (2020):

  • CANCIONES SON AMORES (Nora Perlé – Mitre)
  • LA CLAVE (Fena Della Maggiora – Nacional)
  • TAO (Bobby Flores – Rock & Pop)

Mejor programa musical (2021):

  • ETERNAMENTE BEATLES (Martín Aragón – Del Plata)
  • SOY NACIONAL (Sandra Mihanovich – Nacional)
  • TEMAZOS PARA TODOS (Carolina Wyler – La Pop)

LABOR HUMORÍSTICA

Mejor labor humorística:

  • ARIEL TARICO (Crónica de una tarde anunciada – Rivadavia)
  • LIZY TAGLIANI (Perros de la calle – Metro)
  • ROLO VILLAR (Mitre)

LABOR EN PRODUCCIÓN

Mejor labor en producción:

  • ANTONIO GARCÍA (Mañana Sylvestre – Radio 10)
  • EMANUEL HERRERA (La García – AM 750)
  • PABLO BENVENUTTI (El Club del Moro – LA 100)

LABOR EN OPERACIÓN

Mejor labor en operación:

  • ADRIAN AJON (Mitre)
  • LUCAS GIULIANO (Del Plata y Radio 10)
  • RUBEN “CACHA” PAREDES (Novaresio 910 – La Red)

MOVILERO

Mejor movilero:

  • ALAN LONGY (AM 750)
  • MERCEDES NINCI (Mitre)
  • ROSARIO BIGOZZI (La Red)

PROGRAMA DEPORTIVO

Mejor programa deportivo:

  • DE UNA OTRO BUEN MOMENTO (Gustavo López – La Red)
  • FÚTBOL CONTINENTAL (Diego Diaz – Continental)
  • SUPERMITRE DEPORTIVO (Gabriel Anello – Mitre)

PROGRAMA CULTURAL / EDUCATIVO

Mejor programa cultural/educativo:

  • EL EXPLORADOR CULTURAL (Lorena Peverengo – Radio Cultura)
  • HISTORIA DE NUESTRA HISTORIA (Felipe Pigna – Nacional)
  • HISTORIAS DEL COLÓN (Martín Leopoldo Díaz – CNN Radio)

MUSICALIZACIÓN

Mejor labor en musicalización:

  • CRISTIAN RAIMUNDI (FM Blackie)
  • DJ PAUL (Metro y Medio – Metro)
  • JULIAN ETCHEVARRIA (Blue)