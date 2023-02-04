Martín Tetaz le contestó al influencer de las palas

Martín Tetaz le contestó con ironía al influencer millonario que mandó 256 palas al Congreso en señal de protesta por la falta de sesiones. “La usé para juntar todos los proyectos que presente y en los que estoy trabajando. Los imprimí para regalárselos cuando vuelva a Buenos Aires”, le respondió el diputado y ex periodista.