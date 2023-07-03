Massa blanqueó al “asesor” Scioli, pero no dijo nada de Boudou

Nadie desmintió las afirmaciones de Leopoldo Moreau sobre el nuevo rol del ex vicepresidente.

El fin de semana, el ministerio de Economía anunció que Daniel Scioli será “asesor” de Sergio Massa, con quien hasta hace muy poco no se hablaba. Insólito.

Según la información oficial, el cargo será ad honorem y buscará “impulsar objetivos comerciales y de inversión”, más que nada de países limítrofes. Scioli mantendrá su cargo como embajador en Brasi,l, lo que demuestra que se trata solo de un gesto político. 

Massa habló con Cristina Kirchner y acordaron rescatar a Scioli, luego del papelón de la semana pasada, cuando tuvo que bajar la candidatura 24 horas antes del cierre de listas. Ese día, Santiago Cafiero se acercó el búnker del sciolismo y le avisó en persona que habían llegado a un acuerdo por la “unidad”.

Scioli primeró se sacó la foto con Massa y luego anunciaron la insólita fusión.

En cambio, el ministerio de Economía hizo silencio de radio cuando el diputado Leopoldo Moreau, cercano a Cristina, aseguró que Amado Boudou estaba trabajando también como asesor de Massa.  “Unión por la Patria tiene que mostrar qué va a hacer con la deuda con el FMI: nuestra fuerza política ha dicho que va a haber que reformular el acuerdo con el Fondo. En ese sentido, Massa se ha plegado a eso y Boudou está trabajando con el ministro de Economía”, precisó Moreau en declaraciones a la AM750. Nadie lo desmintió. 