Massa construyó un presidente prematuro que quiere reinventarse después del balotaje

Sus recientes dichos sobre que en caso de ganar, el 20 N, comienza a tomar medidas antes de su asunción formal.

Todavía no ganó y ya se siente presidente. En realidad, como ministro de Economía y candidato, protagoniza la extrañeza de manejar la botonera antes de tiempo. Sergio Tomás prefiere que ese presente decisionista, ante un presidente formal listo para entregar la banda, se mensure como relativo ya que el “gobierno real” comenzaría después del balotaje. Sí el 19 de noviembre ¿No era que el nuevo presidente asume el 10 de diciembre? Qué importan las formas institucionales a esta altura del partido.

La declaración del candidato UP, en su última aparición en TN, es absolutamente gráfica:  “La unificación de algunas empresas públicas, el reordenamiento del sistema tributario, vamos a tratar de que sean entre el 20 de noviembre y el 10 de diciembre para que además tengamos una transición ordenada”. Es decir, estamos ante un presidente prematuro que tomará decisiones antes de asumir. En sectores opositores le reclaman: ¿Por qué no lo hace ya?

El problema que advierten en el oficialismo, con el saborcito de creerse ganadores de la pelea ante Milei, es si esta centralidad, de hace meses en la gestión del ministro y candidato, le podría ocasionar una dinámica de mayor vértigo ante las difícil coyuntura del país.

Cómo llegará a convencer, a un electorado que vota a la defensiva, que su “nuevo gobierno” no acumula ninguna huella de responsabilidad del que está por fenecer. Su declaración puede ser considerada jactanciosa pero quizás es tomada desde un realismo puro y pragmático , sobre escaso tiempo que tiene para tomar medidas de fondo.

Sabe que ellas son de tinte económico pero también de reposicionamiento inmediato de orden interno político dentro de la coalición de Unión por la Patria. Desde el círculo de Cristina, prometen acompañar expectantes pero desde un vértice de observación. En principio, nadie se imagina a un Massa repartiendo cajas como la Anses a La Cámpora.

En una realidad donde la imagen y los archivos marcan la memoria inmediata de ciudadanos y analistas, la vice y ex mandataria no dejó huellas de su conversación en el tigrense para hacerse cargo de la crisis gubernamental tras la salida ruidosa de Martín Guzmán. En el medio, hubo un pequeño interinato de Silvia Batakis. Massa, a la reversa de Alberto, se fue construyendo solo como el candidato posible del alicaído peronismo. No hubo video embrionario ni timbrazo de la Jefa.

Ahora, como en el film protagonizado por Brad Pitt. El curioso caso de Benjamin Button, nace como futuro presidente “viejo”. Revertir el reloj, de los vertiginosos acontecimientos, será una de sus misiones fundamentales de ser el elegido. Después para un supuesto plan hegemónico habrá tiempo de especular.

Horacio Caride