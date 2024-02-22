Massa entre limar a Kicillof y un libro autobiográfico

Cómo pasa los días post derrota el ex candidato a presidente de UP.

El ex ministro de Economía y ex candidato presidencial de UxP, Sergio Massa, está activo pero en silencio. Está terminando un libro que podría llamarse “Por sí o por no”. Sus legisladores bonaerenses tiene la orden de tomar distancia de la gestión de Axel Kicillof. Es que Massa entiende que está signado para seguir liderando futuras fórmulas en la revancha del peronismo y ve al mandatario provincial como un adversario interno directo.

El libro trata de sus días aciagos como ministro de economía, con detalles sobre sus negociaciones con el FMI, según cuenta el periodista Sebastián Catalano en Infobae. Planeta será la editorial que sacará sus reflexiones.

Massa pasa sus días en su bunker de avenida Libertador.

El sábado estará en un encuentro bonaerense con legisladores e intendentes. Mide quirúrgicamente cuando pasa de vuelta al ON. Nota, tras la contundente derrota sufrida, que ningún otro dirigente alzó la cabeza para generar un debate interno.

Sigue en conexión con Cristina y distante de Máximo. El hijo de la ex presidente está muy cuestionado ante la quietud del partido bonaerense y muchos reclaman que se corra.

A punto de lanzar su Fundación: Encuentro,  prepara un diagnóstico de los primeros 60 días de gobierno del Javier Milei. Pretende ser defensor de sectores medios que se verán muy afectados por el ajuste en en los próximos meses. Los mismos que le dieron la espalda en el balotaje.