“Massa es la nueva marioneta que encontró Cristina para llegar a 2023”

En su editorial, Jonatan Viale cuestionó con dureza la llegada de Sergio Massa al Gobierno. “¿En serio creen que Sergio Massa es la solución para este país? ¿Estamos locos? Massa es la nueva marioneta que encontró Cristina para llegar a 2023. Massa es el nuevo testaferro politico para dibujar moderación porque el otro no le servía mal“, lanzó Viale.