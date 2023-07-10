Massa fue a lo de Dady Brieva, se quebró con un elogio, y habló del “tío vago”

Fue cuando escuchó a la vicepresidenta dedicarle el “siempre vas para adelante”.

Sergio Massa eligió el programa de Dady Brieva, uno de los kirchneristas de paladar negro que tuvo dudas con su candidatura, para la primer entrevista en TV luego del anuncio oficial. “Militame con fe, votame con confianza, porque voy a ir para adelante”, le pidió el ministro de Economía al humorista.

Llamativamente, Massa se emocionó cuando le pasaron el pasaje del acto en Saliquelló, donde Cristina Kirchner lo llenó de elogios.

-¿Te emocionás?, consultó a la vuelta Brieva, también casi sorprendido.

-Sí, respondió Massa e hizo una larga pausa. Había escuchado a la vicepresidenta dedicarle el “siempre vas para adelante”.

Durante toda la entrevista, Massa se puso el rol de candidato y hasta le pegó un palito a Mauricio Macri, cuando habló de la obra del gasoducto. No lo mencionó pero habló del “tío vago” en alusión al ex presidente.

Massa fue a C5N acompañado de su mujer, que ahora es candidata a intendenta de Tigre. Casualmente, la transmisión le regaló varios primeros planos.