Massa fue en auto a Santiago del Estero pero volvió en avión privado

Hizo más de 1000 kilómetros por tierra pero el lunes se tomó un avión.

Sergio Massa mostró en las redes su viaje en camioneta a Santiago Del Estero y hasta se sacó fotos en algunas paradas. En la camioneta también viajaban su mujer, Malena Galmarini, el intendente de San Fernando, Andreotti, y su esposa, que se encarga de las redes. “Me gusta ir en la camioneta porque voy pensando, aislado de todo“, le contó a Jorge Rial en una entrevista.

Massa partió desde Buenos AIres el sábado al mediodía cuando ya había explotado el escándalo de Martín Insaurralde. Antes de partir hizo varios llamados y reclamó que el tema quede resuelto antes de la medianoche.

Durante el viaje, Massa fue publicando publicó diferentes reels e historias en su cuenta de Instagram, en las que se lo ve conversando con empleados de una estación de servicio y sacándose fotos con distintas personas que se acercaban al candidato a presidente para saludarlo.

Luego del debate, la vuelta a Buenos Aires fue más rápida. A la medianoche del domingo Massa ya tenía disponible en el aeropuerto de Santiago Del Estero un avión privado, matrícula LV-FUT, que supo ser del banquero Jorge Brito. El viaje al final se hizo el lunes a la mañana. El avión lo dejó en el aeropuerto de San Fernando. 

El dato llamativo es que el avión privado ahora sería del vicepresidente de la AFA, Pablo Toviggino, un hombre que tiene una estrecha relación con el gobernador de Santiago del Estero y a su vez es aliado de Massa.

También sorprendió que Massa haya usado un avión privado teniendo disponible toda la flota oficial.