Massa imagina dos escenarios y un tercero espera que no se produzca

El ministro de economía sigue la ruta de llanero solitario, tratando de tranquilizar la economía. Entre equilibrios ha optado por apoyarse más en Cristina, ¿Qué futuro imagina para él?

Este viernes , Serio Tomás Massa gastará otro cartucho en su plan segmentado de tranquilizar la econmía mientras se sigue tratando de combatir la inflación. La fórmula es ir hacia un congalamiento de precios , articulado con grandes empresas alimenticias. Su movida es alentada, con sus matices, por la vice presidenta Cristina Kirchner que está en medio de un plan de reintaslación de su figura para la presidenical 2023.

Mientras se definen las candidaturas y roles en un Frente de Todos carcomido por el desgaste de gestión y el brutal internismo,ambos protagonistas del salvataje de los votos peronistas se complementan es la pata correctiva al presidente Alberto , quien solo se sinete cómodo en los viajes internacionales pregonando la paz mundial.

¿Cuál es la expectativa de escenarios futuros para Massa?

El ministro de economía está conforme con la interlocución alcanzada con varios sectores del empresariado que ven en sus funciones una oportunidad para evitar el choque frontal, a menos de un año de la presidencial. “La situación sigue siendo delicada”, vociferó en la última entrevista period´sitica, en  A Dos Voces, donde frente a Marcelo Bonelli apuntó a la herencia dejada no solo por Macri sino izo fuego amigo, apuntando a Martín Guzmán.

Massa sabe que lo fueron a buscar en medio del incendio y de la falta de articulación política de un teoríco apadrinado por un Premio Nobel, pero muy lejos de la realidad de la calle.

Las encuestas hablan sobre Massa con u n horizonte crítico para aventurar un lanzamiento presidencial. Son conscientes en su equipo que con una inflación interanual , cercana al 100%, es imposible pensar en ganar una elección.

El tiempo de formalizar una intentona se recorta al mes de marzo , pasado el Mundial y las escorzadas vacaciones de la clase media encerrada en los límitees de los cepos y los pesos licuados. Sin embargo, un escenario posible es que se vaya calmando la inflación a partir del plan de congelamiento de precios, y esa buena nueva aliente una revisión de sus chances.

Massa sabe que lo fueron a buscar en medio del incendio y de la falta de articulación política de un teoríco apadrinado por un Premio Nobel, pero muy lejos de la realidad de la calle.

 

Transformarse en un candidato competitivo, aunque se pierda el sillón principal. lo catapultaría en una referencia opositora insoslayable hacia un eventual retorno del Juntos, Engrosar las cámaras parlamentarias e ir despididendo de a poco un signo de época: la grieta política. Seguro que por su personalidad evitará ir a una competencia que lo deje como un candidato arrodillado ante un escenario de oleada de voto castigo a un gobierno.

En ese camino de consruir una eventual candidatura conataría con el aval de Cristina , quien pese a los ruidosos clamores para que sea, lo má factible es que acuda a encabezar la lista de senadora en la provincia de Buenos Aires , engrosando las posibilidades reeleccionistas de Áxel.

De tener la lectura de un escenario muy adverso, Massa estudia un destino intenacional para hacer una pausa de instalación y retornar a mediano plazo con vigor. ¿Una silla en el BID?  El funcionario es un mimado por el el lobby de la embajada norteamericana. Ven en el ex titular de la Cámara de Diputados un hombre confiable , tras el terremoto que hubo en el directorio del organismo. Alberto propone a Cecilia Todesca como su candidata.

La frágil pax social alcanzada desde la llegada de Massa está puesta a prueba , como siempre , ante el arribo de un nuevo cierre de año y sus correlatos de la tensión callejera. Ese miedo es el que todos esperan poder sortear, hasta el más opositor de buena voluntad.

 