Massa dejó una jugosa anécdota sobre el romance de Galmarini con Moria

El titular de la Cámara de Diputados estuvo en Sobredosis de TV.

La visita de Sergio Massa a Sobredosis de TV, el programa que ahora conduce Jorge Rial, no midió como se esperaba pero dejó una jugosa anécdota. En la parte frívola de la entrevista, Rial le dejó la pelota picando para que cuente el día que se enteró que su suegro iba a salir en la tapa de Caras por su romance con Moria Casan.

Massa estaba en Estados Unidos, en reuniones por el acuerdo con el Fondo, cuando leyó un mensaje de Jorge Fontevecchia con la foto de la tapa. El titular de la Cámara de Diputados se lo reenvió a su mujer, que al principio pensó que se trataba de una fake news.