Massa se abrazó con Scioli y lo dejó hablando solo

Massa y Scioli no se pueden ver. Por eso la llegada del tigrense al Ministerio de economía empujó la salida de Scioli del Ministerio de la Producción. Sin embargo, este viernes se mostraron juntos y se dieron un abrazo como viejos amigos. Massa huyó rápidamente y lo dejó a Scioli hablando solo….