Massa se cruzó con un periodista de Lanata por una pregunta sobre la inflación

El ministro de Economía lo acusó de mentir.

La entrevista de Sergio Massa con Jorge Lanata y su equipo transcurría con normalidad hasta que llegó una pregunta de Rolando Barbano sobre la inflación. “Usted prometió un 3% de inflación para abril …”, arrancó el periodista pero fue interrumpido por el ministro. “No no, eso no es cierto, si preguntas mintiendo te tengo que corregir. No prometí eso, dije ‘aspiro a que empiece con tres’. No mientas en la pregunta”, lanzó Massa.

“Usted no me mienta en la respuesta”, le retrucó Barbano en un ida y vuelta que duró algunos minutos.

Al momento de responder, Massa le volvió a tirar otro dardo: “Es una pregunta y un editorial tuyo, pero voy a intentar responder”. 

