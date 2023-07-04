Massa subido a campaña anti Fondo, en semana clave por vencimientos

El ministro de economía y candidato de UP , se recuesta al discurso de Cristina, en arranque de campaña.

Serio Massa comenzó a tocar timbres. Ahora , no solo a los acreedores sino a los votantes de sectores empobrecidos. En el contexto de campaña, Massa se sumó al discurso k anti Fondo Monetario. En el spot con vecinos habla del “tío vago de la familia”, haciendo alusión a Macri que adquirió la deuda de más de 57 mil millones de dólares. El candidato de Unión por la Patria habló de encaminar el proyecto a generar las condiciones de recuperar la soberanía.

El gobierno deberá pagar un próximo vencimiento de 2300 millones de dólares ante el FMI y bonistas privados. Se teme por la salud de las reservas del Central.