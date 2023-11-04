Massa tiene preparados espacios de poder “neutrales” para los radicales

En su posible gobierno de unidad nacional , el candidato de al UP ya piensa en la repartija.

¿Qué alcances tiene le llamado gobierno de unidad nacional de Massa? Difícil mensurarlo antes de que ocurra, pero hay algunas pistas. El peronista que inició su carrera política en la Ucede , está dispuesto a abrir el gabinete a algunos cargos donde entiende que algunas figuras extra partidarias pueden oxigenar la gestión y darle a su figura un halo de renovación.

Viene aclarando que no se tratará de convocar a estructuras de otros partidos sino a figuras de buena imagen, sueltas . La UCR que optó por el paraguas electoral de la “neutralidad”, ha dicho que no hará acuerdos de co gobierno con el peronismo, Sin embargo, los canales de comunicación están activos a través de dos dirigentes de peso: Gerardo Morales y Emiliano Yacobitti.

Sus gestos recitando el preámbulo a lo Alfonsín o en una cena organizada por Santoro con radicales , coreando vidas consignas del 83, son elocuentes sobre el dibujo político futuro.

Los espacios abiertos del posible nuevo gobierno de un Massa presidente serán aquellos de importancia sociocultural como Educación y el ministerio de Justicia.  Allí se buscaran figuras de buena imagen y de fama de independientes.

En Justicia se viene amagando desde el peronismo kirchnerista con reformas que tiene como principal foco salvar el riesgo judicial de Cristina. Nadie que conozca a fondo a Sergio Tomás aventura que el tigrense asuma los deberes que Alberto no quiso o no pudo garantizarle a la ex mandataria. Por el contrario, se especula que e ese sentido dejaría en zona de ambigüedad el destino de la Jefa de al Cámpora.

Las cajas políticas , el posible presidente electo no las entregará como hizo Alberto. Si es muy posible que en economía convoque a un cuadro opositor. El silencio de Melconian, por estos días, dice mucho,

Por otro lado, en la Corte Suprema hay dos cargos vacantes . Unos debe ser para una mujer. El otro , se rumorea que estará guardado para un ilustre radical.

Horacio Caride