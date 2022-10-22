Massa tiene un plan de una entrevista por semana

Comenzó en el segmento radial juvenil arrimado por su hijo Toto. Anécdotas familiares y huh relato de sacrificio por la función publica. Por ahora, se distancia de candidaturas.

Sergio Massa comenzará un raid de apariciones en entrevistas mediáticas. Mientras hay un gobierno embrollado en la polémica de Gran Hermano, su ministro de economía tiene su propio plan de comunicación.

La idea es una entrevista por semana mostrando a un Massa humanizado y sacrificado por sacar al país de la crisis.

Comenzó el raid de apariciones con una nota muy singular en el programa Paren La Mano. Un programa retransmitido por YouTube que cuenta con muchos fans jóvenes,

Sus animadores, en medio de gritos guturales , realizan una interacción constante con las redes sociales. En ese contexto ingresó al estudio  de Vorterix ,Sergio Massa,  y dejó algunas definiciones políticas pero sobre todo una imagen humanizada.

Deslizó, oportunamente, que no tiene tiempo para engancharse con Gran Hermano,” Estoy totalmente afuera de eso, zambullido en la gestión”, gambeteó con una maniobra ofensiva,

Hasta se filtraron internas familiares simpática: “Malena impone la cumbia en la casa”, u otras sentimentales: “mi familia me pide que abandone la política para recuperar tiempo con ellos”.

Otra: el día que Sergio se enteró por un llamado del Chiqui Tapia que su hijo estaba tuiteando criticas fuertes contra el titular de la AFA.

Los movedizos conductores quisieron saber cómo era negociar con el FMI.Massa radio de reflejos representó que es algo así como ir a un banco con la tarjeta de crédito vencida pidiendo mas tiempo para pagar.

Fútbol fue otro imperdible del cruce generacional , con uno de sus hijos (Toto) que juega fuerte en las redes.. Massa contó sus asados con Riquelme , abundantes y generosos.

 