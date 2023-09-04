Massa tira un pleno en medio de la tormenta económica

Juega a llegar al balotaje. Después todo sería milagroso pero de llegar a esa instancia resucita a nivel político.

Sergio Massa está frente al mayor desafío de su vasta carrera política. Es la primera vez que su caballo llega cansado e impregnado de un tufillo derrotista. Ser ministro de Economía de un país de tres dígitos de inflación interanual es una mochila muy pesada e inviable de eludir. Las medidas aliviadoras para el bolsillo de los sectores más castigados están en plena discusión con sectores privados esquivos a hacer el sacrificio cuando no ven el mismo esfuerzo en el Estado. Al tiempo, los gobernadores peronistas que se cubrieron adelantado elecciones en sus distritos hicieron gala de su derechos a seguir en modo ´profilaxis ante arcas comprometidas en los fiscal.

Massa tiene, sin embargo, una ilusión y es que Juntos, con Patricia a la cabeza, viene realizando una campaña errática, colapsada por el fenómeno Milei. El León carnea de todos lados pero parece afectar fundamentalmente el voto anti k que absorbía el ala dura del PRO. Es probable que los tres tercios decanten en un Milei contándose primero y una Massa entrando de carambola.

Como sabe que de economía poco se puede esperar sino por el contrario, un empeoramiento de acá a octubre, el candidato de la UP se concentrará en propuestas en materia de seguridad. “Plan de Seguridad Inteligente”, basado en el “modelo Tigre” que puso en marcha cuando fue intendente de ese partido del norte del conurbano. La iniciativa incorpora una batería de medidas y proyectos de ley, que establecen penas más duras.

A la vez, Massa relanzará su campaña con gobernadores peronistas en la provincia de Tucumán. Algunos de los que lo acompañan pese a los tiempos difíciles como Juan Manzur,  ex Jefe de gabinete.  La disyuntiva de su equipo de comunicación es hasta dónde rinde pegarle 24 por 24 al disruptivo de la elección.

La evaluación es que si Massa llega a colarse en el balotaje ya “ganó” en términos cualitativos. Piensan que en el peor de los casos se sentará en la mesa de los que comiencen a reconstruir las ruinas del peronismo. Inclusive, desde esas usinas peronistas descreen que el proyecto Milei sea factible.