Massa viajó a París en un avión de lujo del Grupo De Narváez

El ministro de Economía ya se subió al avión de Aerolíneas rumbo a Indonesia.

Sergio Massa se sumó este domingo a la comitiva oficial que estaba en París y se subió al avión oficial que viajó a Indonesia, con el presidente y el resto de los funcionarios.

Pero el dato que no figura en la mayoría de los crónicos es que Massa viajó a París en un Gulfstream G500, matrícula N922DN, propiedad del Grupo De Narváez. Se trata de un avión de lujo.

Massa viajó a Francia junto al vicejefe de GabineteJuan Manuel Olmos luego del anuncio de Precios Cuidados.

A lo largo de su carrera política, Massa suele utilizar aviones privados de empresarios, pero venía cuidándose desde que asumió como MInistro de Economía.

La cuenta @AvionesenEzeiza también reveló que Massa partió desde Ezeiza, a donde llegó en un helicóptero Bell 429, matrícula LVCTD, de la empresa Alba Jet.

En la Cumbre del G20 están previstos contactos de Fernández y Massa con la titular del FMI, Kristalina Georgieva, y con el presidente de China, Xi Jinping, además de participar en un conclave convocado por el estadounidense Joe Biden. También están previstos encuentros con ministros de economía de los países del G20, entre ellos los de Holanda y Francia.

El avión de Aerolineas con toda la comitiva salió desde París, y el vuelo a Bali demandará unas 15 horas, por lo que estarán llegando a Indonesia el lunes bien temprano.