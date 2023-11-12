Massa y Milei se picantearon antes del Debate

Fue por redes. Primero , el candidato de up posteó reacciones de desborde del libertario. Este le respondió diciendo que afirmando que “cayó muy bajo”.

Sergio Massa marcó la cancha en la previa al Debate presidencial del domingo. Picanteó las redes posando un resumen de los desbordes emocionales de Milei en la campaña. Su mensaje marca lo que podría ser su estrategia para el Debate en Derecho.

La respuesta de Milei fue inmediata recalentando el ambiente hacia el Debate….