Massaccesi festejó el pase de Amoroso a la tarde: “Al fin soltaste a Wiñazki”

El primer pase entre Carolina Amoroso y Mario Massaccesi en las tardes de TN tuvo un momento gracioso. “Al fin soltaste a Wiñazki”, le dijo el conductor. Ocurre que Amoroso pasó a la tarde tras el final del programa que compartía con Wiñazki. Al día siguiente, Amoroso admitió que la frase tuvo consecuencias. “Me escribieron todos por la frase de soltar”, admitió.

Massaccesi aprovechó el momento para chivear su libro “Soltar para ser feliz”.