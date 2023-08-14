Mauricio podría recuperar centralidad en el segundo tiempo de la campaña

El ex presidente fue reivindicado por Patricia. El nombre Macri en la ciudad y su buena relación con Milei potencian su poder de influencia interno.

El jarrón chino se despertó. Recuperó centralidad en un “festejo” del PRO con Patricia como la elegida para la presidencial de octubre y la victoria de su primo, Jorge, en la ciudad. Además, Mauricio pude ser un canal comunicante con el sorpresivo Javier Milei. La visión liberar, neo menemista del libertario, le cae muy bien al ex mandatario. Opina que su corriente de pensamiento ayudará a enterrar al llamado populismo de izquierda.

Sin ser candidato, Macri demostró al igual que su oponente Cristina, que ambos están un paso adelante en el análisis de los escenarios políticos del comportamiento del electorado. El ex mandatario venía advirtiendo que Horacio venía siendo un flojo intérprete de la alternativa al oficialismo de Massa y el kirchnerismo. El Jefe de Gobierno debió tragarse el feo momento de saludar a su contrincante en medio de gritos elocuentes de retiro forzado al reseteo que provocó el resultado de las PASO.

El tsunami Milei ganó en casi todo el país y tuvo una performance impensada en la provincia de Córdoba, tapando con diarios a Schiaretti. La lógica que imperó fue la mutación del voto duro macrista empatizando con Milei. Lo que necesita Patricia es que ahora se produzca el proceso inverso. El fundador del PRO quiere influir en un futuro gabinete.