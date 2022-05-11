Máximo Kirchner analiza una candidatura en Santa Cruz: cuál sería el lugar de Alicia

El diputado juntó a intendentes y diputados de su provincia. También estuvo un ex secretario de Néstor. El rol de Rudy Ulloa.

El dato solo apareció en los medios de Santa Cruz: hace seis días, Máximo Kirchner reunió a intendentes y diputados de su provincia. El encuentro tuvo lugar en su nuevo despacho de la Cámara de Diputados, luego de la mudanza obligada por la renuncia a la jefatura del bloque.

Participaron Pablo Grasso de Río Gallegos, Fernando Cotillo de Caleta Olivia, Darío Menna de Río Turbio, Néstor González de Puerto Santa Cruz, Julio Bellomo de Los Antiguos, Mauro Casarini de Perito Moreno, Ana María Urricelqui de Jaramillo y Fitz Roy , Mónica Vila de Puerto Deseado, Héctor Vidal de Gobernador Gregores, Tomás Cabral de Koluel Kaike, y Mónica Sánchez de Lago Posadas. Además, estuvo Néstor Tico de El Chaltén y Osvaldo Maimo de Pico Truncado.

También estuvieron los tres diputados nacionales de Santa Cruz, Gustavo “Kaky” González, Jorge Verón y Paola Vessvessian, y un personaje muy especial: Daniel Álvarez, ex secretario de Néstor Kirchner (en la foto aparece haciendo la “V” de la victoria).

¿De qué hablaron? Este medio pudo saber que Máximo Kirchner no descarta ir por la gobernación de su provincia. Pese a su cargo en el PJ Bonaerense, el diputado considera que el escenario político cambió mucho en los últimos meses. 

Si se concreta ese plan, Máximo repetiría el camino de su padre, que comenzó su carrera política como intendente y luego como gobernador. La actual gobernadora, Alicia Kirchner, desgastada por la gestión, podría ir en ese caso como candidata a senadora. “No pueden perder la provincia y en las últimas elecciones les fue muy mal”, razonó una fuente.

La presencia de Daniel Alvarez en la reunión no es un dato menor: junto a Rudy Ulloa serían los futuros armadores de esa campaña. 

En los medios provinciales trascendió otra cosa. El intendente de Puerto Santa Cruz, Néstor González, dijo que se habló para que la interna del Frente de Todos a nivel nacional “no nos llegue a Santa Cruz”.

 