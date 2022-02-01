Máximo: una renuncia que vale casi un Chacho

Fuerte impacto en la alianza gobernante con el paso al costado de la Jefatura de Bloque del líder de La Cámpora. Cristina, el último dique de contención.

Chacho Alvarez fue la primera experiencia traumática de un gobierno aliancista, un estadío menos pretencioso que el actual llamado gobierno de coalición, donde el loteo de poder es directamente simétrico al peso especifico de los creadores de la experiencia que le ganó al gobierno fallido de Mauricio Macri.

La Argentina como se sabe es un país netamente presidencialista, espada de damocles que cargo de origen un presidente de cartel prestado como Alberto, con pretensiones de socialdemócrata. Nunca funcionó armónicamente la orquesta de las facciones peronistas, solo los días más dramáticos de la pandemia sirvieron para disimular algo las tensiones permanentes.

El pre acuerdo con el FMI, sumado a al derrota electoral de las elecciones de mitad de término, pusieron blanco sobre negro en transparentar que no es lo mismo lo que tienen en sus cabezas los principales accionarios del Frente de Todos.

Renunciando a la Jefatura del bloque de diputados, Máximo K condiciona directamente el poder de fuego oficialista del Congreso para aprobar el acuerdo “menos malo” que piensa haber alcanzado Alberto y Guzmán.

En su comunicado estilo bien Cristinista, el hijo de la creadora deja sentado que la suya en una decisión personal, y que le suelta la rienda al primer mandatario para que sienta la libertad de elegir otro titular del bloque que represente su espíritu acuerdista con el Fondo. Ergo, nos dice el capanga de La Cámpora: “nosotros no nos haremos responsable de la letra chica de lo pactado”.

Es prematuro saber cómo repercutirá en el arranque del año esta dimisión, para un gobierno débil por donde se lo quiera mirar. Aquella  renuncia de Chacho Alvarez entregó a las fieras a De la Rúa, un presidente sin reflejos ni reacción.

Alberto contaría con otros recursos para sobrevivir en loa jungla. No solo depende de su despertar sino de como mueva su ficha la vice presidenta, que por estas horas asumirá el sillón de Rivadavia, por un rato, hasta que vuelva de su gira a China y Rusia Alberto, el presidente embargado.

Dicen los mercados que un Máximo cuesta menos que un Chacho. Será por la devaluación también de la política o que la historia no se repite dos veces de la misma manera.

Horacio Caride