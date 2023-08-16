“Me gusta que el dólar esté explotado, si tengo que pagar cosas, cambio”

Moria Casán, en pareja con el padre de Malena Galmarini, la mujer de Sergio Massa, pasó un mal momento en la presentación del nuevo Bailando. Angel De Brito le preguntó por la suba del dólar y la actriz contestó con poco timing: “Me gusta que el Dólar esté explotado porque así si tengo que pagar cosas, cambio”.