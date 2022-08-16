Memorable pase entre Carlos Pagni y Tarico en la radio

El periodista contó que hasta los empresarios le piden chistes por la imitación de Tarico.

Carlos Pagni y Ariel Tarico protagonizaron un pase memorable en Radio Rivadavia. Hubo chistes, imitaciones varias y mucha actualidad política.

“La gente me pide chistes, hasta los empresarios”, contó el periodista cuando arrancaba la charla.

En su abanico de imitaciones, Tarico inventó hace tiempo un segmento especial en el que cuenta chistes con la voz de Pagni. Esta vez, el verdadero Pagni se hizo presente y se animó a los chistes más picantes.