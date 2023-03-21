Mempo Giardinelli dice que pidió alojarse en la embajada de Roma “una noche” y habla de “mentimedios”

El escritor K negó haber pedido alojamiento durante nueve noches, como dejó trascender el embajador.

El escritor K Mempo Giardinelli decidió salir a contestar en medio de la polémica que se desató con el embajador argentino en Roma, Roberto Carlés, quien lo había acusado, de manera indirecta, de reclamar alojamiento durante nueve noches en la sede diplomática.

Giardinelli publicó un comunicado donde afirma que está en Italia y que lo invitaron a participar de un evento en la embajada para presentar la película “Argentina 1985”. En ese contexto, pidió ser alojado durante una noche.

“Respondí que me era imposible precisamente porque no estoy en Roma y los tiquetes aéreos que compré hace dos meses son para regresar a Argentina en la madrugada del viernes 24. No obstante y de buena voluntad, me ofrecí de todos modos a considerar mi presencia en dicho acto si la embajada me alojaba esa noche para que luego del evento yo pudiese ir velozmente al Aeropuerto de Fiumicino para regresar al país”, dice el comunicado.

Giardinelli también acusó a Carlés de “mala fe” y se la agarró con los medios que reprodujeron la polémica.

El descargo completo 

El día de ayer, justo después de que se publicara mi habitual artículo de los lunes en el diario Página12, y a muy pocas horas de que se difundiera una fuerte declaración política firmada por El Manifiesto Argentino –colectivo político del que formo parte desde hace más de 20 años–, algunos mentimedios porteños publicaron una retorcida mentira, con obedientes reproducciones en algunos diarios del interior del país .

No seré parte de un escándalo que no existió, de manera que digo simplemente:

1) que en todo este viaje no he pisado la Ciudad de Roma, y en cambio estoy en la región de los montes Abruzzos trabajando una novela, y de aquí iré al Aeropuerto Fiumicino pasado mañana sin pasar por Roma.

2) que todo lo que sucedió fue que estando yo en la Feria del Libro de Bologna, le encargada de Cultura de la Embajada Argentina en Roma me propuso asistir el próximo jueves 23 a la embajada para presentar en un evento la película “Argentina 1985″.

3) que respondí que me era imposible precisamente porque no estoy en Roma y los tiquetes aéreos que compré hace dos meses son para regresar a Argentina en la madrugada del viernes 24.

4) No obstante y de buena voluntad, me ofrecí de todos modos a considerar mi presencia en dicho acto si la embajada me alojaba esa noche para que luego del evento yo pudiese ir velozmente al Aeropuerto de Fiumicino para regresar al país.

Todo lo demás fue el exaltado tuiter de un embajador en mi opinión sobrado de mala fe, que desató la obediente fantasía de diversos dizque periodistas.

Firmo este texto en la Ciudad de Pescara, Italia, a 21 de Marzo de 2023.

Mempo Giardinelli

 