Menem reveló que se pagaban USD 70 mil mensuales para las cámaras de Diputados TV

Fue un ejemplo de los recortes que quedan pendientes.

Martīn Menem sigue aplicando la motosierra en la Cámara de Diputados. En una entrevista con LN+, contó que el canal de Diputados, que ya anunció como parte de los recortes, tenía un contrato de alquiler de cámaras de 70 mil dólares por mes.

Hay una empresa que se llevó 3 millones de dólares en los últimos dos años por alquiler de equipos”, reveló el presidente de la Cámara baja. Pero no dio nombres.  Lo puso como ejemplo de las “peleas” que tiene que dar todos los días para achicar el gasto.

Si bien lo creó el peronismo, Diputados TV cuenta con el beneplácito de todos los bloques políticos ya que es un canal de transmisión de la actividad parlamentaria con criterio plural y neutral.