Menem sospechaba la relación de Zulemita

Zulemita hizo declaraciones frente a Pablo Sirvén sobre su relación sentimental con el ex presidente de River,  Rodolfo D’Onofrio . La hija del ex presidente fallecido, manifestó que su papá sospechaba de la relación amorosa entre ambos.

Zulemita dijo que cuando Menem estaba convaleciente hablaba por teléfono muchas veces con el entonces mandamás del millonario, y le daban ánimo para salir de difícil trance de salud.

“Papá siempre fue muy celoso y cuida, estoy segura que con lo bicho que era algo ya se imaginaba”, agregó la enamorada.