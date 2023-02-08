Mengolini criticó el “morbo mediático” en el caso Báez Sosa

En un extenso posteo en Instagram, la periodista Julia Mengolini, la voz en off de los últimos videos publicados por la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner, cuestionó el “morbo mediático” en el caso de Fernando Báez Sosa.

“Hace ya tres años que odiamos en conjunto a ‘los rugbiers’ que mataron a Fernando Báez Sosa. Ayer debería haber sido un día de alivio y sin embargo no se sintió así para mi. El juicio fue tomando una dimensión espectacular al calor del morbo mediático con la participación especial del inefable Burlando”, comenzó diciendo Mengolini.

Y luego se refirió a las penas contra los acusados: “Si le damos perpetua a unos jóvenes que mataron a otro (asesinos horribles, obviamente), ¿qué le queda a un genocida? La misma pena. Es raro, ¿no? ¿Será esta una condena ejemplar? Ojalá el ejemplo devenga en que bajen los niveles de violencia en los boliches y no en que los jueces repartan perpetuas cada vez con más facilidad”.