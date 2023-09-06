Messi no viajó en su avión privado

Lionel Messi aterrizó el martes a la mañana en Ezeiza para sumarse a la Selección, pero no llegó en su avión privado, que está en un taller de Estados Unidos para una revisión de rutina. Esta vez utilizó un avión de lujo de Qatar Executive, una aerolínea que se dedica a alquilar aviones de lujo. Se trata de un Gulfstream G650ER, con capacidad para 13 pasajeros. El viaje fue pagado por el presidente del Inter Miami.