Messi viajó en el mismo avión que Insaurralde

Es una casualidad pero no deja de sorprender. Lionel Messi llegó hoy al país en un avión de lujo identificado con la matrícula LV-KAX. Se trata del mismo avión que usó Martín Insaurralde para viajar a República Dominicana el 27 de diciembre pasado.