Messi y esas lágrimas que fueron de todos

Fue quizás una de las ultimas batallas. Esas que duelen con el cuerpo y el sabor a despedida. No brilló en la Copa América pero dio todo otra vez por la Selección que se consagró bicampeón del continente. Cuando lo tocó salir con el tobillo hinchado, lloró como un chico. Ese que sueña siempre con los colores eternos. Gracias Messi.